39 injured in knife attack at China kindergarten

Beijing: As many as 37 children and two faculty members were injured in a knife attack at a kindergarten in China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Thursday, police said.

A security worker carried out the attack at the kindergarten affiliated to the central school of Wangfu Township in Cangwu County, Xinhua news agency reports.

All the injured have been sent to hospital. While 37 of them suffered minor injuries, two others were in serious condition.

The suspect had been detained while an investigation was underway, reported Chinese state media.

However, the motive remains unknown.

The attack was an eerie throwback to deadly attacks at schools in China over past years that prompted security upgrades and that authorities have blamed largely on people bearing grudges or who had unidentified mental illnesses.

