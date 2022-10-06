31 killed in mass shooting at a child care centre in Thailand

By Sunita 453 0
mass shooting in thailand
Image Credit: IANS

At least 31 people including children were killed on Thursday in a mass shooting at a children’s day-care centre in a northeastern province of Thailand, the police said.

The victims included 22 children as well as adults, a police spokesperson said in a statement.

As per the police statements, a man armed with a gun and a knife stormed the nursery at Nong Bua Lam Phu province. The attacker is reportedly an ex-police officer. The man has not been apprehended yet and a manhunt was underway.

The prime minister has alerted all agencies to take action and apprehend the culprit, a government spokesperson said.

