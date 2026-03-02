31 killed as Israel strikes Lebanon in respone to Hezbollah’s rocket attack

Advertisement

New-Delhi: At least 31 people were killed and more than 140 injured in Israeli airstrikes targeting southern Lebanon and Beirut, according to Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health.

The head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary faction, Mohammad Raad, was also reportedly killed during IDF strikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut and southern Lebanon.

Advertisement

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it has begun striking Hezbollah targets throughout Lebanon in response to the missile fire, resuling in 31 people being killed. The IDF said, “Hezbollah is destroying the state of Lebanon. The responsibility for escalation lies with it. The IDF will respond forcefully to this attack. Our forces are prepared for a multi-arena scenario and to confront any threat to the State of Israel.”

Hezbollah later confirmed it launched “missiles and a swarm of drones” at an Israeli army base south of Haifa, saying the attack was carried out “in revenge” for the killing.