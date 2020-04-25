SriLankan navy officials suffer from corona
Image Credit: IANS

30 more Sri Lankan Navy Personnel Test COVID-19 Positive

By IANS

Colombo:Thirty more Sri Lankan Navy personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 taking the overall number of infections in the island-nation to 414, an Army official said on Saturday.

Army Commander Shavendra Silva said the cases were detected at the Welisara Navy camp, reports the Daily Mirror newspaper.

On Friday, Silva said that the 29 Navy personnel have contracted the virus during the recent search operation carried out in Suduwella, Ja-Ela.

Related News

Nepal health centres, schools await reconstruction 5 yrs…

253 healthcare workers infected with COVID-19 in Pakistan

COVID-19 cases in China’s Hubei drops below 50 for 1st…

Will Earth Be Destroyed In An Asteroid Collision on 29th of…

Accordingly, the Army Commander said the Navy Camp at Welisara has been declared as an isolated area.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said two more COVID-19 infected patients recovered and were discharged on Saturday increasing the total recovered cases to 109 in the country.

The death toll currently stands at seven.

You might also like
World

Nepal health centres, schools await reconstruction 5 yrs after quake

World

253 healthcare workers infected with COVID-19 in Pakistan

World

COVID-19 cases in China’s Hubei drops below 50 for 1st time

World

Will Earth Be Destroyed In An Asteroid Collision on 29th of April 2020!

Comments
Loading...