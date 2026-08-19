30 miners killed, several trapped as gold mine collapses in Central African Republic

Advertisement

New Delhi: At least 30 miners were killed and several others possibly buried underneath after gold mine collapsed in Central African Republic on Tuesday, efforts are underway to rescue those feared trapped.

As per reports, the disaster occurred in the region of Abba, in Nana-Mambéré prefecture, where a number of miners were excavating for small quantities of gold.

Survivors said that the mine gave way during the morning and numerous miners got trapped in the rubble.

On being informed, locals and rescue teams rushed to the location and continued for several hours to remove people caught under the debris.

Advertisement

Deputy Mayor Souleymane Bi confirmed that 30 bodies were pulled out from under the mine, while miners suffering injuries were provided medical care.

Rescue efforts are continuing as hope fades for any other miners trapped inside the rubble. It has brought the dangers faced by the workers in artisanal sector of the Central African Republic once again under spotlight, added reports.

Government spokesman Evariste Ngamana conveyed his condolences to the victims and said all means were being mobilized to assist those who were impacted by the disaster.

The rescue operation is still ongoing as authorities and locals try to establish the number of miners that remain trapped underground.

Also read: BLA Claims 26 Pakistani Personnel Killed In 22 Attacks Across Balochistan