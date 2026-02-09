30 killed, several injured in passenger truck crashes in Nigeria’s Kano

Advertisement

Kano: As many s 30 people were killed after a speeding truck carrying several people lost control and crashed on Sunday along a major highway in Kwanar Barde, a town in Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

According to sources, the speeding truck, transporting both passengers and goods, suddenly lost balance leading to the fatal crash, which resulted in the death of at least 30 people and many were seriously injured. Due to the inertia of the truck, many people were thrown out of the truck. The injured victims have been taken to different hospitals across the state for treatment.

Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, spokesperson for Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf confirmed about the accident and deaths.

According to authorities, the truck crashed due to speeding and reckless driving of the driver.

“The governor described the incident as heartbreaking and a great loss not only to the affected families but to the entire people of Kano state,” the statement said.

