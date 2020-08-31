Islamabad: At least three Pakistani soldiers were killed and four others injured after terrorists attacked security forces in South Waziristan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to the statement issued late Sunday night, the soldiers were killed after terrorists opened fire at security forces during a search operation, reports Xinhua news agency.

Local media quoting sources reported that Pakistan Army personnel launched the search operation after receiving a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the area.

(Inputs From IANS)