3 killed as house roof collapses in Afghanistan

Three people were killed and another injured on Sunday as the roof of a house collapsed in Afghanistan's Ghazni province on Sunday.

By IANS 0
Kabul: Three people were killed and another injured on Sunday as the roof of a house collapsed in Afghanistan’s Ghazni province on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Aband district in the wee hours, leaving three women dead and another injured, all of whom were from the same family, a statement issued by provincial police added, Xinhua news agency reported.

In war-torn Afghanistan, people are mostly living in mud houses, especially in the countryside, which is vulnerable to natural disasters such as quakes, rainstorms, flooding, and snowfall.

