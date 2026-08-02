3 killed after woman carrying bomb explodes in Moscow’s restaurant

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New Delhi: An unexpected incident took place in which three people lost their lives, 21 injured after a bomb carried by a woman explodes in Moscow’s restaurant.

The location of this incident is said to be Kudrinskaya Square in Moscow.

The victims of this bomb explosion incident are identified as three people who lost their lives, and 21 who sustained serious injuries. The deceased includes one woman whose bomb blasted, security guard and a patron, as per official reports.

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As per reports, it is being said that the woman who had the bomb wanted to get inside the restaurant before it could explode but the security guard didn’t let her inside.

Following the incident, the incident is being investigated and the reason behind the attack will be known after that.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.