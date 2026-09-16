3 killed after Los Angeles helicopter crash

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New Delhi: Three people died when a news helicopter hit a parking lot in Los Angeles during coverage of a prior deadly car crash, authorities said. Another person was injured.

The helicopter is believed to have been owned by NBC Los Angeles, and was covering a crash between a city bus and an SUV when it went down in the Chatsworth district of Los Angeles.

One person on the ground was among the deceased, but it’s not clear how many others had been in the aircraft.

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Over 50 firefighters arrived at the crash which also took out multiple other vehicles and storage containers.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board. The SUV-bus crash, which happened earlier in the day, resulted in the death of two persons and six others being injured.