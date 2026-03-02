3 killed, 14 injured after shooting at bar in Austin

Advertisement

Austin: Three people were killed and fourteen were injured in a shooting incident at a bar on early Sunday in Austin, Texas.

The suspect has been identified as Ndiaga Diagne (53) who is a naturalised American citizen born in Senegal and drove at the scene several times before getting out to shoot people present at the place during that time.

The police received a call during which they were informed that a man is shooting at a bar named Buford which is a popular beer garden in the city’s entertainment district.

Following which the police on arrival at the scene saw the suspect and encountered him on the spot in retaliation.

Later, the injured persons were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment. It is also reported that three of the injured persons were in a very critical condition.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.