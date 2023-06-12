3 dead, several wounded in shooting at private residence in Maryland

Atleast three people were killed and several others were wounded in a mass shooting on Sunday night at a house in Maryland

World
By Abhilasha 0
8 students shot dead in Serbia
Representational Image

Maryland: Atleast three people were killed and several others were wounded in a mass shooting on Sunday night at a house in Maryland’s capital city,

According to BNO News, the incident occurred around 8 pm when officers received information about a shooting at a home in the 1000 block of Paddington Place, a neighbourhood in Annapolis.

Must Read

Wedding bus crash in Australia kills 10 and 25 injured

Meet the 14-year-old new software engineer at SpaceX’s…

Six people were shot, of which three of them succumbed to their injuries. The victims were aged between 20 to 50 years. The authorities hadn’t established a firm motive for the shooting, informed Police Chief Ed Jackson.

The police informed that the suspect was in custody and they have also recovered a weapon from the shooting site.

You might also like
World

Pakistan unlikely to devalue rupee as pressure has eased

World

25 killed, 140 injured after heavy rains hit Pakistan ahead of cyclone…

World

1 dead, 3 injured in shooting in Stockholm

World

9 shot at in ‘targeted incident’ in San Francisco

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans