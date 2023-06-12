3 dead, several wounded in shooting at private residence in Maryland

Maryland: Atleast three people were killed and several others were wounded in a mass shooting on Sunday night at a house in Maryland’s capital city,

According to BNO News, the incident occurred around 8 pm when officers received information about a shooting at a home in the 1000 block of Paddington Place, a neighbourhood in Annapolis.

Six people were shot, of which three of them succumbed to their injuries. The victims were aged between 20 to 50 years. The authorities hadn’t established a firm motive for the shooting, informed Police Chief Ed Jackson.

The police informed that the suspect was in custody and they have also recovered a weapon from the shooting site.