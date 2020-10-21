explosion at karachi
Explosion At Karachi

3 Dead In Explosion At Pakistan’s Karachi, Probe Underway

By KalingaTV Bureau

Karachi: At least three persons were killed and several others were injured in an explosion at a 4-storey building opposite the Karachi University Maskan gate in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area today.

All injured and deceased have been taken to Patel hospital, the officials said, Dawn reported.

The nature of the blast is yet to be ascertained. However, Mubina Town police SHO said that it “seems to be a cylinder blast”, adding that the bomb disposal squad is arriving to verify the cause of the explosion.

The blast is suspected to have taken place on the second floor of a building. 

Eyewitnesses reported that windows of nearby buildings as well as some vehicles were also damaged.

 

