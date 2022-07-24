3 dead, 2 injured in Philippines university shooting

Manila: At least three people were killed and two others injured on Sunday during a shooting incident at a university in the Philippines, police said.

The Metro Manila Development Authority confirmed that the shooting took place at 2.55 p.m. at the gate of Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City, reports Xinhua news agency.

“A guard was killed,” Quezon City Police District Director Remus Medina told local media.

The Philippine National Police said the shooter seized a car and attempted to escape, but was caught up by the police.

The National Bureau of Investigation agents were also dispatched to the field “to investigate and extend assistance to the victims and school authority”.

The campus is “currently on lockdown”, said the university.

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Alexander Gesmundo was supposed to attend the law school’s graduation ceremony on Sunday afternoon, which was cancelled in the wake of the incident.

Supreme Court spokesperson Brian Hosaka said Gesmundo was “in transit when the shooting happened and was advised to turn back”.

