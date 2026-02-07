3.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Myanmar

Advertisement

Naypyidaw: An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 struck Myanmar on Saturday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 85km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 3.9, On: 07/02/2026 03:01:45 IST, Lat: 24.76 N, Long: 94.74 E, Depth: 85 Km, Location: Myanmar.”

Earlier on Friday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck Myanmar. As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 96km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 4.9, On: 06/02/2026 06:03:10 IST, Lat: 23.42 N, Long: 94.99 E, Depth: 96 Km, Location: Myanmar.”

Earlier on February 2, another earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck the region at a depth of 115km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 4.5, On: 05/02/2026 00:09:43 IST, Lat: 24.91 N, Long: 95.08 E, Depth: 115 Km, Location: Myanmar.”

On February 3, an earthquake struck the region at a shallow depth of 20km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 5.3, On: 03/02/2026 21:21:28 IST, Lat: 20.45 N, Long: 93.86 E, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Myanmar.”

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes travel shorter distances to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking, greater structural damage, and higher casualties.

Myanmar is vulnerable to hazards from moderate and large magnitude earthquakes and tsunamis along its long coastline. It is wedged between four tectonic plates (the Indian, Eurasian, Sunda, and Burma plates) that interact in active geological processes.

A 1,400-kilometre transform fault runs through Myanmar and connects the Andaman spreading centre to a collision zone in the north called the Sagaing Fault.

The Sagaing Fault increases the seismic hazard for Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago, and Yangon, which together represent 46 per cent of Myanmar’s population.

Although Yangon is relatively far from the fault trace, it still suffers from significant risk due to its dense population. For instance, in 1903, a magnitude 7.0 earthquake in Bago also struck Yangon.

(ANI)

