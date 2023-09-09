296 killed after earthquake of magnitude 6.8 hits Morocco

Morocco: As per latest updates, at least 296 were killed after an earthquake of 6.8 magnitude struck Morocco during the late night hours on Friday. Dozens of people have sustained severe injuries.

The epicenter of the earthquake was a shallow depth of 18.5 km. It occurred about 72 km South-West of Marrakesh and 56 km towards the West of the Atlas mountain. Reportedly, the earthquake occurred at 11pm local time.

The quake caused significant damage to building and also led to power cuts. The impact of the earthquake was felt in several cities across Morocco, including Rabat and Casablanca.

Further details awaited.