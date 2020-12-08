Bangkok: The number of people killed due to flash floods, torrential waters and landslides following heavy rain in Thailand over the last two weeks, has increased to 29, disaster management authorities said on Tuesday.

Out of the 29 fatalities, most of which were attributed to drowning in the flash floods and torrential waters, 21 were reported from in Nakhon Si Thammarat province, Xinhua news agency reported the authorities as saying.

A total of 555,194 households in 4,130 villages in 101 districts of 11 southern provinces have been critically flooded and damaged following heavy rainstorms from November 25 until December 8.

Th affected provinces are Surat Thani, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Chumphon, Krabi, Trang, Satun, Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat and Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Authorities have scrambled to rescue flood victims and provided them with food, drinks and shelter on high grounds.