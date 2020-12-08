Thailand rain
(Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak/IANS)

29 Kiled In Flash Floods And Landslides In Thailand

By IANS

Bangkok: The number of people killed due to flash floods, torrential waters and landslides following heavy rain in Thailand over the last two weeks, has increased to 29, disaster management authorities said on Tuesday.

Out of the 29 fatalities, most of which were attributed to drowning in the flash floods and torrential waters, 21 were reported from in Nakhon Si Thammarat province, Xinhua news agency reported the authorities as saying.

A total of 555,194 households in 4,130 villages in 101 districts of 11 southern provinces have been critically flooded and damaged following heavy rainstorms from November 25 until December 8.

Th affected provinces are Surat Thani, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Chumphon, Krabi, Trang, Satun, Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat and Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Authorities have scrambled to rescue flood victims and provided them with food, drinks and shelter on high grounds.

You might also like
World

South Korea To Secure Covid-19 Vaccines For 44 million People

World

Joe Biden Announces Nominations And Appointments Of His Health Team

World

Evacuation Notice Issued On Australia’s Fraser Island Over Bushfire

World

Trump’s Attorney Rudy Giuliani Tests Covid-19 Positive

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.