29 arrested for looting flood-swept safe having Rs 92 Lakh in Nepal

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New Delhi: A shocking incident took place in which at least 29 people have been arrested in the crime of looting a safe that was swept away by flash floods in Nepal. The incident took place in Dhading district of Nepal, according to the reports.

As per reports, the incident happened after the safe had swept away in flood water from one area to another. The people who found the safe broke open it and looted all the cash worth Rs 92 lakh inside it.

Following the incident, the police received information about the crime and reached the spot, began investigating the matter. During initial investigation the police recovered Rs 92 Lakh cash and also detained 29 people from whom the cash was found.

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In another incident, two people were arrested for allegedly stealing gold earrings from the body of a woman who was swept away in the floods. The whole incident was recorded and based on the video, the accused persons were arrested.

The incident comes amid widespread destruction caused by the catastrophic floods that hit Nepal on August 26. The disaster has killed hundreds and left thousands missing, with rescue operations continuing across affected areas.

Nepal authorities have condemned such acts of looting and said those exploiting victims of the disaster will face action.