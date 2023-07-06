27 killed,17 critically injured as bus falls into ravine in Mexico

Atleast 27 people were killed after a passenger bus enroute from Mexico veered off the road and fell into a ravine

Mexico: In a devastating incident, atleast 27 people were killed after a passenger bus enroute from Mexico veered off the road and fell into a ravine in the southern state of Oaxaca.

The accident occurred on Wednesday in the municipality of Magdalena Penasco, when the vehicle veered off the road and fell into a ravine more than 10 metres deep. Following which, 27 people were killed and 17 others sustain injuries.

Authorities and local residents moved quickly to rescue the injured and recover the bodies, according to several videos and images posted on social media.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the accident.

All support will be provided to the victims’ families “to attend to their terrible loss”, Oaxaca Governor Salomon Jara saidon Wednesday night.

