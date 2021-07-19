27 killed, over 30 injured in Pakistan bus-trailer collision

By WCE 3
Photo Credit: Str/Xinhua/IANS

Islamabad: At least 27 people were killed and over 30 others injured when a passenger bus collided with a trailer in Pakistan’s Punjab province, local media reported on Monday.

According to the reports, the accident occurred after the over-speeding bus collided with a trailer near Taunsa bypass in Dera Ghazi Khan district, reports Xinhua news agency.

Rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the victims to the near hospital.

The bus was heading to Sialkot city from the Rajanpur district of the province.

Road accidents are quite frequent in Pakistan mainly due to poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and unprofessional driving.

(IANS)

