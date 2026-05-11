2,500+ evacuated from Iran: As West Asia crisis deepens, MEA activates 24/7 war room

Advertisement

New Delhi : As tensions escalate across West Asia, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has established a dedicated special control room to manage the safety of millions of Indian nationals in the Gulf.

During an inter-ministerial briefing on Monday, officials confirmed that while the situation remains volatile, coordinated efforts are underway to facilitate repatriations and ensure the stability of maritime trade.

Additional Secretary Aseem R Mahajan stated that the MEA is working “round-the-clock” to monitor developments and maintain contact with state governments to streamline information sharing for anxious families.

Mahajan provided a comprehensive breakdown of flight operations, noting that while some regions remain restricted, overall connectivity is improving. The Indian Embassy in Tehran has successfully facilitated the movement of 2,549 Indian nationals out of Iran via land border routes. Indians are currently advised to avoid all travel to Iran.

“Regarding the status of flights, the overall situation continues to improve. UAE airspace is open; Indian and UAE carriers are operating flights to various destinations in India. Flights are also operating from airports in Saudi Arabia and Oman. Qatar airspace is partially open, with Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, and Qatar Airways operating flights. Kuwait and Bahrain airspaces are open.

Iraq’s airspace is open with limited flight operations. Iran’s airspace is partially open; we have advised Indian nationals to avoid travelling to Iran and urged those already there to leave with the support of our embassy. So far, our embassy in Tehran has facilitated the movement of 2,549 Indian nationals out of Iran through land border routes. Israel’s airspace is open, and limited flight operations have resumed,” he said.

Despite the threat of maritime hostilities, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways reported a period of relative calm for Indian vessels.

Opesh Kumar Sharma, Director of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said that there has been no incident involving Indian flag merchant vessels or Indian seafarers on foreign-flag merchant vessels in the past three days.

“The Ministry of Port, Shipping, and Waterways continues to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs, our missions abroad, and all maritime stakeholders to ensure seafarer welfare and uninterrupted maritime operations. All Indian seafarers in the region are safe. There has been no incident involving Indian flag merchant vessels or Indian seafarers on foreign flag merchant vessels in the past three days,” he said.

Advertisement

Sharma said that the ministry has handled about 8,889 calls and more than 19,758 emails since activation.

“The control room set up at DG Shipping has handled about 8,889 calls and more than 19,758 emails since activation. In the past 24 hours, 21 calls and 112 emails were received. Over the past 72 hours, a total of 152 calls and 444 emails have been received. The Ministry, through the Director General of Shipping and in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, has facilitated the safe repatriation of more than 3,096 seafarers so far, including 27 in the past 24 hours and 77 in the last 72 hours from various locations across the Gulf. Port operations across India remain normal, and no congestion has been reported,” he said.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that India is tracking these geopolitical shifts closely.

“We are following developments in the West Asia region and, as and when we have those developments to bring before you, we have been issuing statements and press releases to keep you abreast,” Jaiswal said.

Mahajan said that the MEA is in constant touch with state governments and Union Territories for sharing information and coordinating efforts.

“The Ministry of External Affairs continues to closely monitor the developments in the Gulf and West Asia region. Our efforts are focused on ensuring the safety and welfare of the large Indian community in the region. We are in constant touch with state governments and Union Territories for sharing information and coordinating our efforts. The dedicated special control room in the Ministry is operational to respond to queries from Indian nationals and their families,” he said.

Mahajan said that the embassies and consulates are proactively assisting Indian citizens with local government guidelines, flight and travel situations.

“Our embassies and consulates in the region are operating round-the-clock helplines to provide timely assistance. They are proactively assisting our citizens and remaining in close touch with local governments. Regular advisories are being issued, including information related to local government guidelines, flight and travel situations, consular services, and various welfare measures.

Our missions are actively engaged with the resident Indian community, interacting with associations, organisations, professional groups, and Indian companies to address their concerns. The welfare of Indian seafarers is a high priority, and our missions are extending all assistance, including coordination with local authorities and assisting with requests to return to India,” he said.

The briefing comes at a critical diplomatic juncture. Iran has signalled a potential de-escalation but has placed the onus squarely on Washington. Tehran is demanding that the U.S. abandon its “one-sided approach,” lift economic blockades, halt what it terms “maritime piracy,” and release frozen Iranian assets.

Also Read: “Trump creating jittery movement in financial market,” says West Asia expert

(ANI)