25 people including six police officers killed as gunmen open fire in Honduras

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Washington: In a shocking incident, atleast 25 people including six police officers were killed as gunmen open fire in two separate attacks on Thursday on the Honduran coast.

The first attack took place at a ranch in the municipality of Trujillo in northern Honduras, where gunmen opened fire and killed at least 19 people, according to Yuri Mora, spokesperson for the country’s Public Prosecutor’s Office.

In the second attack, armed assailants targeted police officers in the municipality of Omoa near the Guatemalan border. Police said six officers, including a senior commander, were killed in the ambush while travelling from the capital, Tegucigalpa, to Omoa as part of an anti-gang operation.

In 2024 the environmental leader Juan López was killed as it highlighted the dangers of defending natural resources in this highly militarised area of Honduras.

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The Central American nation regularly ranks as one of the most dangerous for environmentalists, with five killed in 2024 and 18 the year before, according to nongovernmental organisation Global Witness.

Later, the police arrested three people who were involved in López’s killing.

As per the Security Ministry, the National Police and armed forces will respond to both of the areas where attacks took place, and forensic specialists and prosecutors will be formed to investigate.