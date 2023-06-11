25 killed, 140 injured after heavy rains hit Pakistan ahead of cyclone ‘Biparjoy’

Islamabad: Atleast 25 people were killed and more than 140 injured after rains caused havoc in the northwestern region of Pakistan.

According to officials, rain and hailstorm uprooted trees and toppled electricity transmitter towers in Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Karak districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The “severe and intense” Biparjoy cyclone with wind speeds of 150 kilometers per hour is about to hit the southern part of the country today.

Emergency relief operations are underway in the area and the administration is ensuring safe relocation of the affected people.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief over the loss of life in the incident and asked the administration to look after relief operations.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Cyclone Biporjoy will intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during the next six hours.

The very severe cyclonic storm over the east-central Arabian Sea moved northwards with a speed of five kmph during the past six hours.

The system is about 600 km west-southwest of Mumbai, 510 km south-southwest of Porbandar, 560 km south-southwest of Dwarka, 650 km south-southwest of Naliya, and 810 km south of Karachi.

“It is very likely to move nearly northwards and reach near Pakistan and adjoining Saurashtra & Kutch coasts around the afternoon of June 15, 2023, as a very severe cyclonic storm,” said IMD.

Pakistan’s disaster management agency said a “severe and intense” cyclone with a wind speed of 150 kilometers per hour (93 mph) was moving towards the south of the country.

