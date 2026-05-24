24 killed in blast targeting train carrying Pak soldiers in Balochistan

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New-Delhi: At least 24 people died and 47 injured after a powerful bomb exploded near a railway track targetting a train carrying Pakistan soldiers in southwestern province of Balochistan.

As per reports, the train was passing a signal at Chaman Pattak in Quetta when an car with explosives hit one of its carriages resulting in a huge blast.

A massive explosion ripped through the area, causing derailment of the train and a major fire. Two bogies of the train were seen overturned and on fire, with thick black smoke billowing out of it. Some vehicles parked near the explosion site were also damaged.

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The army soldiers and their family members were on their way to Peshawar . They were travelling to celebrate the Eid holiday which is due to begin on Tuesday, reported news agency AFP.

The incident comes one year after a passenger train carrying 400 people was hijacked by militants in Balochistan province when it was headed to Peshwar from Quetta. The BLA had claimed responsibility for the hijack.