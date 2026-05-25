23-year-old Tushar Kumar becomes UK’s youngest Indian-origin mayor

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New Delhi: Tushar Kumar has created history by becoming the United Kingdom’s youngest Indian-origin mayor at the age of 23. He was officially appointed Mayor of Elstree and Borehamwood during the council’s annual “Mayor Making Ceremony” held earlier this month.

Originally from Rohtak in Haryana, Kumar moved to the UK with his family at the age of 10. His political journey began while studying Political Science at King’s College London, where he developed an interest in public service and community leadership.

Kumar first entered local politics at just 20 years old, becoming one of Britain’s youngest Indian-origin councillors. He later served as Deputy Mayor before being elevated to the mayoral position.

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In his first statement after taking office, Kumar described the appointment as “an incredible honour” and said he hoped his journey would inspire more young people to participate in politics and community service.

The achievement has drawn widespread attention both in India and the UK, with many celebrating it as a proud moment for the Indian diaspora and for youth representation in British public life.