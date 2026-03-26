23 dead, several injured as bus falls in Padma River in Bangladesh

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Rajbari: Atleast 23 people are dead, and several were injured as a bus fell into the Padma River in Bangladesh, officials said.

A passenger bus fell into the Padma River from a ferry at around 5:00 pm, in front of ferry terminal number 3 in Daulatdia. The bus, carrying about 40 passengers, was travelling from Rajbari to Dhaka, which is 128 kilometres from Dhaka. At that time, the bus was on the ferry. The rescue teams from the fire service and divers are carrying out the rescue operations.

Witnesses said the bus was carrying at least 50 passengers after picking up travellers from various counters along the route. Rescue ship Hamza pulled the submerged bus out of the river six hours later, as per Dhaka Tribune.

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Around 11:15 pm, part of the vehicle became visible, and by 11:30 pm, the entire bus was lifted using the ship’s crane.

Tearful relatives gathered along the banks of the Padma at Daulatdia ferry terminal in Rajbari on Wednesday evening, clinging to hope as rescue teams searched for survivors after a passenger bus plunged into the river, as per Dhaka Tribune.

A survivor said he managed to swim ashore but watched his wife and child disappear beneath the water as the bus sank, as per Dhaka Tribune.

Also Read: 18 Killed As Bus Falls Into River In Nepal