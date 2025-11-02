23 dead in supermarket explosion in Mexico’s Sonora state

Advertisement

Mexico: Atleast 23 people were killed and 11 wounded after an explosion at a supermarket in the northwestern Mexican state of Sonora.

The blast took place at the Waldo’s store in the city of Hermosillo.

Sonora Governor Alfonso Durazo said in a video message that “a number of the victims” were minors and that survivors were being treated at hospitals in Hermosillo.

“I have ordered an extensive and transparent investigation to determine the causes of the incident and figure out those responsible,” Durazo said.

“Nobody will face this pain alone. From the very first moments, emergency, security and health services responded with great professionalism and commitment, controlling the situation and saving lives,” the governor said.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed her condolences to the victims’ families on X (formerly Twitter). “I send my deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives,” she wrote. President Sheinbaum said she has been in contact with Governor Durazo to offer federal assistance. She has also directed Interior Secretary Rosa Icela Rodríguez to dispatch a support team to help the victims’ families and the injured.