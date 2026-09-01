Nepal floods: 23 bodies found in home amid search for survivors

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New Delhi: While rescue operations were being held and search for flash floods survivors was underway, 23 bodies were found in a single home in Nuwakot, Nepal today.

As per reports, the devastating flash floods have brought the Nepal death toll to 962 which is very near to 1000 people being killed in the disaster.

Coming to the missing persons, at least 4,000 people have been reported to be missing and have not been found yet.

There are almost or more than 900 workers trapped in a hydropower tunnel from the last six days, efforts are being made by the rescue team to reach them but the thick mud and bad weather hampering efforts.

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The floods killed homes, roads and bridges along with hydropower development infrastructure and ripped through Rasuwa and several areas of central Nepal, following the breakup of a glacial collapse which unleashed itself as a torrent of mud and rocks.

Authorities are finding it difficult to identify bodies recovered far downstream.

Families are searching in hospitals and looking at photographs to find their missing relatives. Poor road access, damaged infrastructure and the threat of more rain are making rescue and relief work harder.