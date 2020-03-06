corona
Image Credit: IANS

2,241 new cases of Coronavirus reported worldwide

By IANS
0 13

Geneva: Up to 2,241 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the globe as of Thursday, bringing the total count to 95,333, according to the latest official data by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Related News

Shocking! Video shows body bags of Coronavirus victims in…

Haven’t touched my face in weeks due to COVID-19:…

China COVID-19 toll hits 3,012 as Wuhan continues strict…

California reports first coronavirus death

Five countries, territories and areas reported COVID-19 cases for the first time in the past 24 hours, the Xinhua news agency reported.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasised the importance of implementing a comprehensive approach to mitigate the impact of the virus in a briefing on Wednesday.

You might also like
World

Shocking! Video shows body bags of Coronavirus victims in Iran

World

Haven’t touched my face in weeks due to COVID-19: Trump

World

China COVID-19 toll hits 3,012 as Wuhan continues strict measures

World

California reports first coronavirus death

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.