22-year-old Telangana student shot dead in Chicago mall Just 3 months after moving to US

Chicago: A tragic incident has been reported from the US city of Chicago, wherein a 22-year-old student from Telangana, Sai Teja Nukarapu, was shot dead by armed robbers at a shopping mall. Teja from Khammam district used to work part-time at the cash counter in the mall when the armed men entered, opened fire and ran away with the money. Teja died on the spot.

This incident also comes in the wake of another tragic accident by a 23-year-old Indian student from Telangana, Aryan Reddy, who accidentally shot himself on his birthday at Atlanta, Georgia.

In fact, despite the recent unfortunate incidents of racism and attacks, students from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been lured by higher education in the US. In this regard, it is reported that for the very first time, India has surpassed China as the country of origin in the statistics of higher education that were recorded in the US during the 2023-24 academic year. It comes from the state of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, making an incredible 56%. These statistics are comprised of 34% from the former state and 22% from the latter.

US Consular Chief in Hyderabad Rebekah Drame says the consulate did over 47,000 student visa interviews during the summer of 2024. That’s up from the 35,000 interviews conducted in 2023. Public affairs officer Alexander McLaren said that last year, India sent nearly 330,000 students to the US, and most were doing master’s degrees. Teja, a BBA graduate from India, was pursuing his MBA in the US and working to support himself while he studied.