22-year-old Gujarati student stabbed to death in Canada

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Canada: A 22-year-old woman from Gujarat’s Anand district was stabbed to death in Canada’s Niagara.

The victim, identified as Vidhi Megha from Borsad town, had been living in Canada for the past four years while pursuing higher studies.

As per police, the young woman was attacked in broad daylight and sustained fatal stab injuries on May 15. Local residents rushed her to a nearby hospital following the incident, but doctors declared her dead on arrival.

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According to authorities, Vidhi was studying law and was also working part-time to support herself. She had reportedly been preparing to apply for Permanent Residency (PR) in Canada.

The police have arrested one suspect in connection with the case and launched a detailed investigation.

The family was informed about her death only after officials and police contacted them with details received through diplomatic channels.

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