21 killed,61 injured in massive explosion at fireworks factory in China

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New-Delhi: Atleast 21 people lost their lives in a massive explosion at the Huasheng Fireworks plant in Hunan province of China and 61 sustained injuries.

The explosion took place at around 16.40 local time on Monday. The explosion was so loud that the emergency teams evacuated everyone within a 3 km radius around the fireworks factory.

The authorities deployed nearly 500 emergency workers to the site for the search and medical support. Robots were also used inside the damaged areas to look for people who were trapped inside the building.

Police, who are investigating the cause of the blast, have taken “control measures” against the person in charge of the fireworks company, Chinese state media reported.

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The officials say that two gunpowder warehouses within the factory area posed a high risk amid rescue efforts.

President Xi Jinping has urged all-out efforts to search for people who are still unaccounted for and save the injured. Xi also called for an investigation into the accident to hold those responsible to account, state media reported.

In February, 12 people were killed in an explosion at a fireworks store in Hubei province.