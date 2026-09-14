21 killed after multiple vehicles collides in South Africa since January

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New Delhi: A road tragedy took place in which at least 21 people have lost their lives and several people have sustained injuries after multiple vehicles collided in South Africa on Sunday.

The incident took place after two mini buses crashed head on to each other and the next an SUV got involved in the collision.

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Following the incident, the people who sustained injuries during the road tragedy were taken to a hospital for medical treatment. The victims are identified three in numbers and were pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

As per reports, after this tragedy the NH at which the incident took place was closed for sometime for the authorities to investigate the road accident.

In South Africa, Mini buses are a major source of road transportation and have been involved in fatal road accidents. Since the month of January at least twenty one people have lost lives involving a mini bus road accident.