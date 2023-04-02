21 dead, 12 injured as tornadoes hit USA

Houston: As many as 21 have been killed and 12 persons have been injured as a devastating tornado hit USA, it has caused catastrophic damage.

It is worth mentioning that two tornadoes hit at least eight states in the South and Midwest USA leaving residents in the dark.

There were power outages across the nation from Arkansas to New York. As the bad weather moved toward the Northeast and parts Midwest and South revived themselves from the destruction.

The storms left a trail of damage across states which included Arkansas, Alabama, Indiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Iowa.

The National Weather Service of USA has forecasted strong winds and severe thunderstorms in the Ohio Valley, Northeast and mid-Atlantic.

According to AccuWeather, hail, wind speeds upto 70 mph and a couple of tornadoes are possible as severe thunderstorm warnings have bnee issued.