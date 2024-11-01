2024 deadliest year for Pakistan journalists: Report

Islamabad: Freedom Network’s “Impunity Report 2024” reported that the year 2024 emerged as one of the deadliest years for Pakistan after multiple target killings with the government doing little to save mediapersons.

Six casualties of media practitioners, including a YouTuber – and 57 violations were recorded besides the provinces doing little to ensure combat impunity for crimes against media and its practitioners, according to media watchdog Freedom Network “Impunity Report 2024.”

According to the report, a total of 5 murders of journalists and digital media practitioners occurred between October 2023 to August 2024. The report was alarming as 11 assassination attempts were made on the journalists.

Freedom Network Executive Director Iqbal Khattak stated, “Despite the enactment of Sindh Protection of Journalists and Other Media Practitioners Bill 2021 and the federal Protection of Journalist and Media Professional Act 2021, both the federal and Sindh governments have failed to enforce these laws, leaving journalists vulnerable without any use of the legal framework protections.”

He further highlighted, “The lack of political will and resources to enforce special laws for the protection of journalists is keeping the situation dangerous for journalists in Pakistan.”

The report suggested that Sindh has topped the list with the most violations. Sindh recorded 21 out of 57 cases with 3 murders. Sindh was followed by Punjab and Islamabad. Punjab recorded 13 cases while Islamabad recorded 12 cases. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was ranked fourth with 7 cases and Balochistan recorded two cases.

TV journalists faced 30 violation cases, targeting 53 per cent of journalists. Print media faced 35 per cent of cases while digital media faced 10 per cent of cases. Radio journalists faced 2 per cent of cases against such violations.

The report also determines violations against women journalists in the state.

The report highlights that tackling impunity is essential for safeguarding media freedom in Pakistan. There is an urgent need to stop the violations as an average of six violations against journalists are reported each month. It is concerning to see the federal government’s failure after making false commitments for journalist safety.

