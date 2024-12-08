20-year-old Indian-origin man shot dead in Canada, 2 arrested

Edmonton: A 20-year-old Indian-origin man was shot dead by masked miscreants in Canada’s Edmonton on Friday. The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has arrested two individuals involved in this case.

According to reports, the Indian-origin young man, identified as Harshandeep Singh, was working as a security guard. The police revealed that the man was shot dead by members of a gang. The two arrested people has been charged with first-degree murder of the Indian-origin man.

Police has also revealed that received a report about a gunshot inside an apartment building at around 12:30 am on Friday night.

Soon after they reached the spot, they found the body of the young man in a stairwell and immediately performed first aid and rushed him to hospital where he was declared dead.

The CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on the internet. The CCTV footage of the chilling murder shows the timestamp of Friday. The video shows Mr Singh being pushed down the stairs by one of the members while the other shoots him from behind leaving him dead on the stairwell.

The police has arrested Evan Rain and Judith Saulteaux, both 30, and charged them with first-degree murder. Police have seized a weapon and an autopsy will be performed on Monday.

This is the second incident of an Indian-origin man’s murder in a week. Earlier on Sunday, 22-year-old Gurasis Singh, a first-year business management student at Lambton College, was stabbed to death in Canada’s Ontario by his housemate. The accused, 36-year-old Crossley Hunter was arrested and has been charged with second-degree murder.