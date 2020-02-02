church service stampede
Photo: Saudi Gazette

20 killed in Tanzania church service stampede

By IANS

Dar es Salaam: At least 20 worshippers were killed and 16 others injured in a stampede at a church service at a stadium in Tanzania, police said on Sunday.

A group of worshippers packed a stadium in Moshi, a town at the foot of Mount Kilimanjaro, on Saturday evening and the stampede occurred as they rushed to get anointed with blessed oil, reports Xinhua news agency.

“The stampede occurred between 7.30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday as worshippers rushed to doors of the stadium where the anointing oil was placed, causing the mayhem,” Salum Hamduni, Kilimanjaro regional police commander, told Xinhua.

