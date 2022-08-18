20 Dead, Several Injured After Huge Explosion At Kabul Mosque

Kabul: Atleast 20 people killed and several injured after a huge explosion struck a mosque in Kabul during evening prayers on Wednesday.

The blast reportedly took place in a mosque in the Khair Khana area of Kabul during evening prayers.

The powerful explosion was heard in a northern Kabul neighbourhood, shattering windows in nearby buildings. Ambulances rushed to the spot.

The Imam of the mosque was among those killed and the count could still rise, the source added.

Two weeks ago, two deadly blasts in Kabul took the lives of 10 people, injuring 40 others. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for both attacks.

