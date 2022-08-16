20 dead, 6 injured in Pakistan bus-oil tanker collision

By WCE 1 65 0

Lahore: At least 20 people were killed and six others injured on Tuesday after a passenger bus collided head-on with an oil tanker in Pakistan’s Punjab province, local media reports said

According to the reports, the collision took place near Jalalpur Pirwala district after which the bus and tanker both caught fire, resulting in the killing of 18 passengers on the spot, reports Xinhua news agency.

A total of eight injured person were admitted in a hospital where two succumbed to their wounds during treatment.

Rescue workers told the local media that 26 people, including a driver and a conductor, were on the bus which was heading from Lahore to Karachi.

You might also like
World

Charter flight from India lands at Karachi airport

World

Ukraine is bankrupt: Moscow

World

Iran denies involvement in attack on Salman Rushdie

World

Floods kill 91 in Yemen’s rebel-held areas, over 140 buildings collapsed

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.