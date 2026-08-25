2 UN Peacekeepers killed in an ambush in South Sudan

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New Delhi: Two UN peacekeepers from Ethiopia were killed in an ambush in Jonglei State of South Sudan on Monday, the United Nations said. The United Nations also informed that seven other people including three UN peacekeepers, two police officers from South Sudan and two civilian staff members, were injured in the ambush as well.

The death of the two peacekeepers has brought the number of peacekeepers killed in the line of duty worldwide to nine this year.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that the attack was carried out by unidentified gunmen and appeared to have been deliberately targeting the patrol.

He emphasized that the peacekeeps were part of regular patrols that the UN has been doing in trying to help the constant insecurity in the area.

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The UN has started calling the relevant authorities seeking permission to conduct thorough and prompt investigation to bring justice to the deceased and punish all those responsible for the attack.

He stressed that “attacks against UN peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law.”

The latest violence “brings to nine the number of peacekeepers killed in malicious acts since January 1 of this year,” he added.

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