2 tourists killed, 3 injured in hot Air Balloon Accident in Turkey

By IANS 0
2 tourists killed, 3 injured in Turkey hot air balloon accident

Ankara: Two Spanish tourists were killed and three others injured on Tuesday in a hot air balloon accident in Turkey’s popular tourist destination of Cappadocia, local authorities said.

The balloon belonging to a private company took off from the Zelve Ruins of Avanos district in Nevsehir province and made a hard landing in the Killik region due to unexpected wind, Xinhua news agency quoted an official statement as saying.

A total of 28 passengers and two crew members were riding in the balloon.

According to the initial findings, the cause of the accident was an Hunexpected increase in wind, said the statement.

A judicial and administrative investigation is underway and the injured were being treated at various hospitals.

With valleys of natural rock formations, underground settlements, cave hotels and historic monasteries carved in rocks, Cappadocia is known for its hot air balloon rides, an attraction for both domestic and foreign travellers.

The destination is one of the few locations worldwide where visitors can take balloon rides almost all year round due to the region’s ideal weather.

