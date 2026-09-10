2 soldiers killed, one injured after tank explodes during firing exercise in Bangladesh

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New Delhi: A tragic incident took place in which two Bangladeshi soldiers lost their lives after tank exploded during field firing exercise in Chattogram, Bangladesh on Wednesday.

The tank in which the incident occurred is identified as Chinese-origin Type 59 tank. The tank exploded when the soldiers were carrying field firing drills while sitting inside.

The cause of the tank to explode is yet to be known. Investigation to determine the cause is ongoing.

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Two soldiers have been said to be the victims of this incident and one Bangladeshi soldier has reportedly sustained serious injuries during the explosion.

Following the incident, the injured soldier has been airlifted and taken to a military hospital for advanced medical treatment.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.

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