2 passenger planes collide at Tokyo airport

Two passenger jets appeared to have collided near a taxiway in Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Saturday, according to Japan's Transport Ministry.

World
By IANS 0
passenger planes collide at Tokyo

Tokyo:  Two passenger jets appeared to have collided near a taxiway in Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Saturday, according to Japan’s Transport Ministry.

At around 11 a.m., a Thai Airways flight departing for Bangkok and an aircraft with EVA Air came into contact on Runway A of Haneda Airport, Xinhua news agency quoted local media outlets as saying.

Currently, the two planes are parked on the runway, footage from Tokyo Broadcasting System Television showed.

Must Read

27 children killed as bomb exploded in Southern Somalia

Russia to withdraw from European armed forces treaty on Nov…

According to national broadcaster NHK, part of the wing of the Thai Airways plane looks to be broken, and what appears to be fragments can be seen near the runway.

The airport has shut down the runway near the site of the accident, with no injuries reported so far.

Some domestic and international flights have been delayed at the airport.

Also Read: 27 Children Killed As Bomb Exploded In Southern Somalia

You might also like
World

Former UK PM Boris Johnson resigns as MP with immediate effect

World

Indian-American White House Covid response coordinator Asish Jha to step down

World

Las Vegas police probe multiple UFO sightings in a night

World

Trump indicted in classified documents case

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans