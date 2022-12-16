2 killed, multiple trapped due to landslide in Malaysia
At least two people have been killed and dozens are trapped in a landslide that happened in Malaysia's Selangor state at around 2:00 a.m. local time on Friday, according to the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department.
Kuala Lumpur: At least two people were killed and multiple other were injured as they were trapped within a landslide in Malaysia. The incident happened in Selangor state at around 2 AM local time on Friday.
The landslide occurred at a campsite in Selangor state, Selangor Fire and Rescue department head Norazam Khamis was quoted saying by the local media.
Firefighters received a distress call at 2:24 AM and arrived at the scene about 3 AM, Malaysian news agency stated.
Norazam said that 37 people have already been rescued. Search and rescue efforts for remaining people is still going on . At least 12 teams are a part of this rescue mission.
Earlier, it was estimated that 100 victims were possibly trapped under the rubble.