2 killed, multiple trapped due to landslide in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur: At least two people were killed and multiple other were injured as they were trapped within a landslide in Malaysia. The incident happened in Selangor state at around 2 AM local time on Friday.

The landslide occurred at a campsite in Selangor state, Selangor Fire and Rescue department head Norazam Khamis was quoted saying by the local media.

Firefighters received a distress call at 2:24 AM and arrived at the scene about 3 AM, Malaysian news agency stated.

Norazam said that 37 people have already been rescued. Search and rescue efforts for remaining people is still going on . At least 12 teams are a part of this rescue mission.

Earlier, it was estimated that 100 victims were possibly trapped under the rubble.