2 dead, 17 injured in blast at Lahore of Pakistan

Lahore: As many as two people have been killed and 17 have sustained injuries in a blast that took place near a residential area in Johar Town at Lahore of Pakistan on Wednesday.

According to the sources, the sound of the blast was so loud that it was heard in faraway areas. Multiple witnesses said that the glass windows of nearby houses and buildings have been shattered.

Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar stated that officials could not comment on whether the blast was targeting someone without carrying out an investigation.

A spokesperson for Rescue 1122 said that it was not immediately clear what caused the blast.

Meanwhile, Punjab Province Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directed the IG to investigate the incident and submit a report. “Those responsible for the blast should be brought under the law,” he said.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid also directed the Punjab Province chief secretary and IG to submit a report.