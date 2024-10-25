19-year-old Sikh woman found dead inside Walmart bakery oven in Canada

Toronto: In a very tragic incident, a 19-year-old Sikh woman working in Walmart store was found dead inside a walk-in oven in Canada’s Halifax city.

The deceased woman has been identified as Gursimran Kaur.

Halifax Regional Police reported that they responded to a call at 9:30 pm at the Walmart located at 6990 Mumford Rd., where they discovered the body of a young woman inside a “large walk-in oven in the store’s bakery department.”

As per reports, Gursimran and her mother had been working at the Walmart store for two years. When her mother looked for her daughter and she did not turn up for an hour, Kaur’s mother started searching for her, but received no response.

After few hours passed, when she opened the oven, she discovered her daughter’s remains, which were severely burned.

The exact reason behind the cause and the manner of the death is yet to be ascertained and the investigation is still underway.

According to the Maritime Sikh Society, Kaur and her mother are originally from India. Her father and brother are still in India, and the organisation is working to bring them to Canada.

The Walmart store will remain closed until further notice.

Later, the Walmart Canada have expressed their condolences and said that the company is heartbroken and their thoughts are with the woman’s family.