19 killed, 26 injured in 2 road accidents in Pakistan

Islamabad: At least 19 people were killed and more than 26 others were injured in two separate road accidents in Jamshoro district in Pakistan.

According to reports, the first accident took place after a trailer collided with a passenger van on the Indus Highway near the Sehwan area of Jamshoro district. The impact of the mishap was so severe that 13 people were killed on the spot while 7 others were injured.

The second road accident occurred when a speedy coach overturned on the National Highway and skidded from the road before falling into a trench in Manjhand town leaving at least six people dead and 19 others injured.

The bodies and the injured people of both accidents were shifted to nearby hospitals, where some of the wounded were reportedly in critical condition.

