Kabul University
Security personnel keep watch near Kabul University (Pic Source : Twitter)

19 killed, 22 injured after gunmen storm Kabul University

By KalingaTV Bureau

Kabul : At least 19 people were killed and 22 wounded when gunmen stormed Kabul University in Afghanistan’s capital in an attack that ended after hours of fighting with security forces on Monday.

Sources said, there were three attackers involved in the assault, all of whom were killed in the gun battle with security forces.

Witnesses said hundreds of people were sent fleeing and scrambling over walls of the campus when the attack took place.

Afghan media reported a book exhibition was being held at the university and attended by a number of dignitaries at the time of the shooting.

No group immediately took responsibility for the ongoing attack though the Taliban issued a statement saying they were not involved. However, suspicion immediately fell on the Islamic State group.

Last year, a bomb outside the campus gates on Kabul University killed eight people.

You might also like
World

Ahead Of US Presidential Election Security Measures Heightened Across Country

State

KIIT Alumnus Abhiraj Das receives 2020 NSW Volunteer of the Year Award

World

Gunfire erupts at Kabul University hosting Iranian book exhibition

World

Typhoon Goni Leaves 10 Dead, Over 390k Displaced In Philippines

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.