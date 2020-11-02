Kabul : At least 19 people were killed and 22 wounded when gunmen stormed Kabul University in Afghanistan’s capital in an attack that ended after hours of fighting with security forces on Monday.

Sources said, there were three attackers involved in the assault, all of whom were killed in the gun battle with security forces.

Witnesses said hundreds of people were sent fleeing and scrambling over walls of the campus when the attack took place.

Afghan media reported a book exhibition was being held at the university and attended by a number of dignitaries at the time of the shooting.

No group immediately took responsibility for the ongoing attack though the Taliban issued a statement saying they were not involved. However, suspicion immediately fell on the Islamic State group.

Last year, a bomb outside the campus gates on Kabul University killed eight people.