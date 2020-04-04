covid-19 outbreak china
Image Credit :IANS

180 COVID-19 patients discharged in Chinese mainland

By IANS
0

Beijing: A total of 180 patients of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were discharged from hospitals on Friday in the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

Related News

Modi and Netanyahu Discuss Ways to Tackle Coronavirus Crisis

Over 10,000 Arrested in Sri Lanka for Violating Curfew

US Embassy Employee tests COVID-19 Positive in Delhi

University of Pittsburgh Reports Successful COVID-19 Vaccine…

Altogether, 76,751 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery by the end of Friday, the commission said in its daily report, Xinhua reported.

As of Friday, a total of 81,639 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 had been reported on the mainland, and 3,326 people had died of the disease.

You might also like
Nation

Modi and Netanyahu Discuss Ways to Tackle Coronavirus Crisis

World

Over 10,000 Arrested in Sri Lanka for Violating Curfew

Nation

US Embassy Employee tests COVID-19 Positive in Delhi

World

University of Pittsburgh Reports Successful COVID-19 Vaccine Trial

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.