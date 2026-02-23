18 killed as bus falls into river in Nepal

Advertisement

Kathmandu: As many as 18 people were killed, and 26 others were injured after a bus carrying 35 passengers reportedly fell into the Trishuli river during early hours of the day in Nepal. In the bus accident, one New Zealand national was killed and two injured women from Japan and Dutch.

This accident occurred at Chinadhara near Charaundi in ward 3 of Benighat Rorang Rural at around 1.15–1.30 am when a passenger bus which was reportedly carrying 35 passengers fell into Trishuli river.

As per reports, 17 dead bodies have been recovered from the spot and the rest 28 injured persons have been rescued. The injured have been admitted to different hospitals for treatment.

Advertisement

Moreover, an rescue operation has been carried out by Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police personnel.

The exact reason behind the accident is yet to be determined. However, the local police has stated possible reason behind the accident as over-speeding.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.